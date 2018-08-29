Semi driver in serious condition after severe storm blows truck off I-35
By KGLO News
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 6:40 AM

CLEAR LAKE — A truck driver whose semi was blown off the road on Interstate 35 south of Clear Lake during Tuesday morning’s severe weather is in serious condition at a Mason City hospital.

An Iowa State Patrol crash report says Kenneth Best of Des Moines was driving southbound at about the 180 mile marker at about 8:25 AM when a severe wind gust pushed the semi over with it rolling into the median.

Best was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa where he was listed at last report in serious condition.

