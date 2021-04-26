      Weather Alert

Security concerns prompt fence around governor’s mansion

Apr 26, 2021 @ 5:45am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public safety officials say the state is building a wrought iron fence around Terrace Hill, the historic Des Moines mansion that serves as the governor’s private residence. 

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens says in a statement that Iowa is one of the few U.S. states without perimeter security fencing around the governor’s residence. 

He says repeated threats against elected officials, including Reynolds, have been widespread and alarming. 

Reynolds and her husband Kevin live in the 18,000-square-foot Victorian mansion just west of downtown Des Moines. 

Iowa Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla says the fence, to be completed in the next few months and will be in keeping with the historic nature of the property.

