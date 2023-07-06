Section of State Highway 9 near Fertile to be closed for bridge project

FERTILE — A section of State Highway 9 in north-central Iowa will be closed starting next week for about four months.

Beginning on Monday, construction crews will start the process of removing an existing bridge over Beaver Creek near Fertile and replacing it with a new concrete box culvert under the roadway.

If you are driving in that area, you will be directed around the work zone with a marked detour route that uses Cerro Gordo/Worth County Road S-14, Cerro Gordo County Road B-20, and Cerro Gordo/Worth County Road S-18.

Weather permitting, the project will be completed in November.