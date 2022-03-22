Second woman arrested for allegedly selling heroin-fentanyl mix to Cerro Gordo County informant

      Breaking News
Mar 22, 2022 @ 11:40am

MASON CITY — A second Mason City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a heroin-fentanyl mix to a confidential informant two years ago.

A criminal complaint was filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on October 18th of last year accusing 33-year-old Alyssa Hudson of conspiring with another woman to deliver a mix of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant working under the direction of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department on August 26th of 2020. Hudson was arrested last week.

The other suspect named in the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Kiesha Dunigan, was arrested over the weekend in Polk County on three Class C-level felony drug charges and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $30,000 cash-only bond.

 

