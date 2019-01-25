Second Republican announces challenge to Iowa Rep. Steve King
By KGLO News
Jan 25, 2019 @ 12:14 PM
Jeremy Taylor (Woodbury County website)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A second Republican has announced he’ll challenge embattled Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King in the 2020 primary.

40-year-old Jeremy Taylor, a Woodbury County supervisor and former state legislator, announced his candidacy for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in a news release Thursday. Taylor touted his conservative record on abortion, gun rights and tax relief.

Earlier this month, another Republican — state Sen. Randy Feenstra — announced he’ll challenge the longtime GOP congressman. At least two other Republicans have indicated they might too.

King is known for his caustic comments about race and immigration. He was stripped of his committee assignments and rebuked by the House in a 424-1 vote for recent comments about white supremacy.

