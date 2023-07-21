Second phase of 12th Northeast reconstruction project in Mason City starts Monday

MASON CITY — The second phase of the 12th Street Northeast reconstruction project will start on Monday.

The City of Mason City says the expanded closure will include the intersection of 12th and North Carolina with the contractor performing work to replace several storm sewer and sanitary sewer structures. The work also includes the replacement and installation of storm sewer pipe.

During the closure of that intersection, traffic will be redirected to use North Virginia Avenue to access and exit the neighborhood north of 12th Northeast. The expanded closure may cause considerable delays for some travelers as they will need to find alternate routes on local streets to reach their destination. There will not be a signed detour within the work zone area.

The North Carolina intersection will be closed for two to three weeks, then reopened to north-south traffic only as the project continues to advance west toward North Federal Avenue.