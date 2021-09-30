Second not guilty plea connected to August shooting incident in Mason City
MASON CITY — Both people arrested after a shooting incident in late August in Mason City have pleaded not guilty.
The incident took place near the intersection of 4th and South Illinois on the afternoon of August 23rd with witnesses reporting someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle then driving away. Police say a bullet went through the rear driver’s door, through a back door, and then struck another vehicle that had two people inside. Nobody was injured in either vehicle.
Police located the vehicle that the gunfire came from at a local residence and after securing the area arrested 21-year-old Jacob Patterson without incident and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Police earlier this month made a second arrest, charging that 19-year-old Courtney Smith assisted Patterson with presenting a firearm and pointing it at the vehicle, and then discarding the firearm in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Patterson pleaded not guilty last week with his trial scheduled to start on November 2nd.
Smith earlier this week pleaded not guilty to the same charge with her trial scheduled to start on December 14th.