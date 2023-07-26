Second north-central Iowa armored car guard accused of stealing thousands from ATMs pleads guilty

MASON CITY — A second north-central Iowa man working as an armored car guard and charged with stealing thousands of dollars from local automated teller machines has pleaded guilty.

35-year-old Brian Bohl of Sheffield and 41-year-old Justin Alumbaugh of Mason City are accused of stealing over $10,000 while working for Rochester Armored Cars between January and December of last year. Rochester Armored Cars advised that several of their ATM deposits were short over that time span, with the company saying Bohl and Alumbaugh were working as a security guard on the days the deposits were short.

Criminal complaints against both suspects say that they admitted during an interview with the Division of Criminal Investigation to shorting ATM deposit drops by not putting all of the money into the ATMs and then taking the extra money home at the end of each shift rather than put it into the company’s vault.

Both Bohl and Alumbaugh were charged with ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years.

Bohl late last week filed a written plea of guilty to the first-degree theft charge as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, with the ongoing criminal conduct charge being dropped. Prosecutors will recommend a suspended prison sentence and probation when he is sentenced on August 7th.

Alumbaugh made a similar plea deal with prosecutors earlier this month. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on September 11th.