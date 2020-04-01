Second employee at MercyOne North Iowa tests positive for COVID-19 (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — A second MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital officials over the weekend confirmed the first case in an employee who did not have direct contact with patients.
During a news conference with other community health leaders on Wednesday afternoon, MercyOne senior vice president Dr. Theresa Mock confirmed the new case was a person who did have contact with others. “This colleague does see patients in the outpatient clinic setting. Any patients or MercyOne colleagues who were potentially exposed or had contact with this individual have all been notified by public health or MercyOne within the last 24 hours.”
Mock says the employee didn’t show any signs of being COVID-19 positive. “The colleague did not have any symptoms but was tested for COVID due to their exposure to another individual who was COVID positive. After being tested, they did not see any patients in the clinic.”
Mock says they are actively working to ensure the safety of their patients, co-workers, and the entire community. “Other measures that are being taken are extra cleaning protocols, and we are also doing screening and the temperature checks, both colleagues and patients and any other visitors, prior to entry into the building. We are working together with public health to care and to monitor those who have tested positive, to try to keep everyone else safe.”
Mock says anyone with a potential exposure to this employee is being asked to self-isolate, monitor their temperatures, and to seek immediate attention if they develop a fever or any respiratory symptoms.
=====
MercyOne North Iowa vice president Theresa Mock discusses it in the video at the 27:35 mark — Click here to go to video