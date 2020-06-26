      Weather Alert

Second COVID-19 death reported in Floyd County

Jun 26, 2020 @ 11:17am

DES MOINES — North-central Iowa has its fifth death related to COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website lists a second death in Floyd County. No details about the victim have been released by the county health department at this time. In our listening area, two deaths were previously reported in Butler County and another in Cerro Gordo County.

In the 24-hour time period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported — nine in Cerro Gordo; eight in Floyd; six in Mitchell; four in Butler; and two each in Franklin, Hancock, and Wright counties. Kossuth and Winnebago counties each had two previous cases reassigned to another county. The 33 new cases brings the total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in our listening area to 712 — 355 in Wright; 77 in Cerro Gordo; 69 in Franklin; 58 in Floyd; 42 in Hancock; 41 in Butler; 29 in Kossuth; 18 in Winnebago; 15 in Mitchell; and eight in Worth.

22 more people from the area have recovered — seven each in Franklin and Wright; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Mitchell; and one in Hancock — for a total now of 332.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour time period: seven deaths were reported to bring the total to 701; 493 more cases were confirmed for a total of 27,555; 214 more people have recovered for a total of 17,140.

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler 2
Floyd 2
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 5

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 77 9
Butler 41 4
Floyd 58 8
Franklin 69 2
Hancock 42 2
Kossuth 29 (2 moved to another county)
Mitchell 15 6
Winnebago 18 (2 moved to another county)
Worth 8
Wright 355 2
Area Total 712 33

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 30
Butler 29 2
Floyd 25 3
Franklin 33 7
Hancock 28 1
Kossuth 14
Mitchell 7 2
Winnebago 12
Worth 5
Wright 149 7
Area Total 332 22

 

