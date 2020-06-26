Second COVID-19 death reported in Floyd County
DES MOINES — North-central Iowa has its fifth death related to COVID-19. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website lists a second death in Floyd County. No details about the victim have been released by the county health department at this time. In our listening area, two deaths were previously reported in Butler County and another in Cerro Gordo County.
In the 24-hour time period ending at 11 o’clock this morning, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported — nine in Cerro Gordo; eight in Floyd; six in Mitchell; four in Butler; and two each in Franklin, Hancock, and Wright counties. Kossuth and Winnebago counties each had two previous cases reassigned to another county. The 33 new cases brings the total of lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in our listening area to 712 — 355 in Wright; 77 in Cerro Gordo; 69 in Franklin; 58 in Floyd; 42 in Hancock; 41 in Butler; 29 in Kossuth; 18 in Winnebago; 15 in Mitchell; and eight in Worth.
22 more people from the area have recovered — seven each in Franklin and Wright; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Mitchell; and one in Hancock — for a total now of 332.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour time period: seven deaths were reported to bring the total to 701; 493 more cases were confirmed for a total of 27,555; 214 more people have recovered for a total of 17,140.
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|1
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|2
|Franklin
|
|Hancock
|
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|
|Worth
|
|Wright
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|77
|9
|Butler
|41
|4
|Floyd
|58
|8
|Franklin
|69
|2
|Hancock
|42
|2
|Kossuth
|29
|(2 moved to another county)
|Mitchell
|15
|6
|Winnebago
|18
|(2 moved to another county)
|Worth
|8
|
|Wright
|355
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|712
|33
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|30
|
|Butler
|29
|2
|Floyd
|25
|3
|Franklin
|33
|7
|Hancock
|28
|1
|Kossuth
|14
|
|Mitchell
|7
|2
|Winnebago
|12
|
|Worth
|5
|
|Wright
|149
|7
|
|
|
|Area Total
|332
|22