Second bird flu case found in Hamilton County
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports another confirmed case of the bird flu.
This case is in Hamilton County in a flock of young turkeys known as poults. There are 16-thousand-200 birds in the flock. This is the second case confirmed in Hamilton County, the first was on March 28th, and this is the 13th case now confirmed statewide. More than 13 million birds have now been destroyed in Iowa to prevent the spread of the virus.
The bird flu has been detected in 11 Iowa counties so far, including in a commercial pullet chicken operation in Franklin County on March 25th.