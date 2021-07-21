Second arrest made in June Mason City stabbing
MASON CITY — A second arrest has been made as part of a Mason City break-in and stabbing incident last month.
A criminal complaint says 22-year-old Nicholas Sage broke into an apartment in the 400 block of North Madison on June 18th, grabbed a victim by the shirt, and then held the person while a second suspect, 22-year-old Nicolas Duarte, unsuccessfully attempted to stab the person in the chest but did stab the person in the arm, resulting in serious injury.
Sage was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.
Duarte was previously arrested on June 23rd on the same charge as well as a probation violation charge and is also in jail on a total of $30,000 cash-only bond.