Second arrest made from Mason City shooting last month
MASON CITY — Another arrest has been made as part of a Mason City shooting incident last month.
The incident took place near the intersection of 4th and South Illinois on the afternoon of August 23rd with witnesses reporting someone in a vehicle shooting at another vehicle then driving away. Police say a bullet went through the rear driver’s door, through a back door, and then struck another vehicle that had two people inside. Nobody was injured in either vehicle.
Police located the vehicle that the gunfire came from at a local residence and after securing the area arrested 21-year-old Jacob Patterson without incident and charged him with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Police Monday evening arrested 19-year-old Courtney Smith of Mason City. A criminal complaint states that Smith assisted Patterson with presenting a firearm and pointing it at the vehicle, and then she discarded the firearm in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Smith is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $10,000 cash-only bond, with no future court appearance being set.
Patterson is scheduled to have his arraignment hearing on September 21st.