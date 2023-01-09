KGLO News KGLO News Logo

SEC Charges Former McDonald’s CEO With Misleading Investors

January 9, 2023 11:58AM CST
Share
SEC Charges Former McDonald’s CEO With Misleading Investors

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) –  The Securities and Exchange Commission is charging McDonald’s former CEO Stephen Easterbrook with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances leading to his firing in November 2019.

Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in its order Monday, but the separation agreement with McDonald’s concluded that his termination was without cause, which allowed him to keep substantial equity compensation that otherwise would have been forfeited.

For the latest

Trending

1

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
2

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
3

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
4

Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund
5

Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail