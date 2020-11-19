      Weather Alert

Seasonal layoffs showing up in unemployment claims

Nov 19, 2020 @ 10:55am

DES MOINES — More than 6,300 Iowa workers filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits last week.

That’s about 1,100 more first-time claims for unemployment than the previous week. It mirrors the national trend in rising claims for unemployment benefits.

A news release from Iowa Workforce Development did not indicate how many of those job losses were due to the pandemic, but the agency indicated 44% of last week’s claims were from people who said their layoff was not related to Covid.

Officials say November is the start of a four-month period of seasonal layoffs in the construction, landscaping, agriculture, and manufacturing industries.

For the latest

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
Number of north-central Iowans hospitalized with COVID at all-time high