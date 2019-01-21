Search warrant results in two drug arrests in Worth County
By KGLO News
Jan 20, 2019

MANLY — Two people are under arrest on drug charges after Worth County officials execute a search warrant over the weekend.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says they conducted a search warrant Saturday morning in rural Manly, where they say they allegedly found narcotics and drug paraphernalia. 61-year-old Mark Urbatsch of rural Manly and 45-year-old Holly Lowe of Northwood were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Worth County Jail. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit assisted in the investigation.

