Search for NIACC’s next president officially underway

January 25, 2024 5:05AM CST
MASON CITY — The search for the next president of North Iowa Area Community College is officially underway.

NIACC announced on Wednesday they’ve launched a national search for a new president, following the announcement of Dr. Steve Schulz’s retirement at the end of June.

A search committee composed of faculty, staff and community members has been established to ensure a transparent and equitable search process. That committee will conduct a thorough evaluation of candidates, focusing on their qualifications, leadership skills and commitment to NIACC’s values and mission.

The college is aiming to announce its next president in April. Top candidates will have an opportunity to engage with various college and community stakeholders through campus visits, meetings and interviews.

