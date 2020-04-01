Search continues for missing Mason City man who fell out of boat into Winnebago River
HANLONTOWN — The Worth County Sheriff says the search continues for a Mason City man who fell out of a boat into the Winnebago River near Hanlontown last week.
43-year-old Adam VanSyoc was fishing on Friday afternoon when the boat he was in struck cables from an old footbridge, causing him to enter the water. Search efforts have been ongoing when possible near where the accident happened.
Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank says on Tuesday a ground search was done along with drones in air and Department of Natural Resources boats on the water. Fank says the DNR remains optimistic about the recovery operation and they’ll remain on the water as long as conditions are safe.
Search efforts since the weekend have been hampered at times by the swiftly-moving waters of the river.