Sculpture of horses wins “Best in Show” competition in River City Sculptures on Parade

MASON CITY — A contemporary sculpture featuring three horses created by a Wisconsin artist is this year’s winner of the River City Sculptures on Parade’s “Best in Show” competition.

“Tres Caballos” is the creation of artist Terry Meyer of Eau Claire that’s on display at the Mason City Police Department near the intersection of East State and Georgia.

The Best in Show competition was judged by three local artists from the Art on the Plaza studio, with each of the judges commenting about the quality of pieces that comprise the Sculptures on Parade Exhibit.

Meyer will receive a $2000 cash award.