Schools altering plans Wednesday, Thursday due to extreme heat

August 22, 2023 11:22AM CDT
MASON CITY — Some schools have decided to let out early or cancel classes on Wednesday due to the extreme heat:

 

== Newman Catholic Schools in Mason City will be canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday, with the first day of school being on Friday due to the heat. 

 

== Garner-Hayfield-Ventura has decided to cancel classes on Wednesday and Thursday and will start the school year on Friday. 

 

== Osage Community Schools will dismiss early on Wednesday and Thursday, with Lincoln Elementary dismissing at 12:10 and the middle school and high school dismissing at 12:25

 

== Charles City Community Schools will dismiss three hours early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat, with lunch being served

 

For an updated list of weather-related announcements, click here

