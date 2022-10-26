School vouchers for private schools among topics discussed by legislative candidates (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Using public money for scholarships for students to attend private schools was among the topics discussed by the candidates running for the Iowa Senate District 30 and Iowa House District 59 seats during candidate programs which aired on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. The Iowa Senate in the spring passed a bill that would allow students to use state funds to pay private school tuition, but the bill failed in the House because there weren’t enough Republicans who agreed with the plan.

====

Republican Senator Waylon Brown of Osage voted for the bill. He says the scholarships would provide a last resort for individuals who are in a system that is not working for them. “Creating scholarships for 10,000 students out of over 400,000 students is going to be detrimental? I’m sorry but the education of that student, giving that student the opportunity to succeed, even if it’s in a different setting, it’s extremely important. We need to be able to ensure that a student is in the environment where they are going to excel, and where they can get trades and the skills they need to move on in the future.”

Democratic challenger Whitney Mixdorf of Clear Lake says the plan will have a negative impact on smaller school districts around the state. “All this is going to do is decimate our rural schools. It’s going to crash main streets. These little towns around here, they all rely on their schools. It’s a hub of activity, communication, you know it’s a sense of town pride. We’ve seen what happens when schools consolidate and close, and it’s not a good thing. Population loss, jobs lost. Schools usually are the largest employers in these towns. So what happens when Rockwell loses another school, or Central Springs, they are all together now too. Are we going to sit back and let our rural communities be destroyed so that 10,000 students might get a second chance at a different education? I don’t see how that works.”

Senate District 30 includes all of Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Mitchell counties as well as the northwestern part of Floyd County including the communities of Nora Springs and Rockford.

====

Sharon Steckman, a Mason City Democrat who currently is the ranking member on the House Education Committee, says rural House Republicans were against it because of the potential impact it would have on rural schools. “They were against it because they knew it would kill their public school in their small town, and you kill a school in a town, then the town starts to fall apart also. They were very concerned about that because this voucher system is going to take up to $79 million, this is the Legislative Services Agency, a non-partisan group, $79 million away in a year from public schools. That’s money that will be gone.”

Doug Campbell of Mason City is the Republican challenger and supports the bill. “With good management, they can use the funds available and do a very good job. I pay taxes to educate Iowa kids. I don’t care where those kids go, I’m paying taxes to educate Iowa kids. What’s too bad is that we do a really, really good job of educating Iowa kids and they move out of state.”

House District 59 includes the communities of Mason City, Plymouth, Rock Falls, Rockwell, Swaledale, Dougherty and their surrounding rural areas.

====

If you missed either of the candidate programs, we’ll rebroadcast them on AM-1300 KGLO at 7 o’clock Thursday evening, or you can listen and download the programs below

Senate District 30



House District 59