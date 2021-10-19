      Weather Alert

School board candidate forums scheduled for Mason City, Clear Lake

Oct 19, 2021 @ 11:29am

MASON CITY — Mason City and Clear Lake school board candidates will meet in forums in the next few weeks prior to the November 2nd election:

 

== A school board candidate forum will be hosted by the Mason City Education Association this Wednesday evening at 6:00 PM in the FEMA Safe Room on the campus of Mason City High School and John Adams Middle School. Five people are running for three, full four-year terms on the board with incumbents Jacob Schweitzer and Alan Steckman joined on the ballot by challengers Constance Dianda, Carol Dettmer and Cindy Garza. There is also a separate election to fill a vacancy on the ballot. Peterson Jean-Pierre was appointed to the board to fill the vacancy until the time of this election. Christy Tass is on the ballot running against Jean-Pierre, but announced last month she was withdrawing her candidacy. That announcement came after the deadline to withdraw a person’s name from the ballot. 

 

== Clear Lake School Board candidates will gather in the City Hall Community Room on Thursday October 28th starting at 6:30 PM to participate in an event sponsored by the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter. Three people are running for two spots on the board, with incumbents Chyrl Bergvig and Tony Brownlee being challenged by Greg Southgate.

