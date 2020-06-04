Scholten ready to face Feenstra in 4th District election
J. D. Scholten during an interview with KGLO News on October 22, 2018
SIOUX CITY — Democrat J.D. Scholten of Sioux City says his second campaign for congress will be much like his first. “We ran on what we’re for and not just who we’re against and what we’re against,” Scholten said.
But Scholten is signalling he will use some of Steve King’s criticism of Randy Feenstra on the issue of campaign finance and the outside groups that supported Feenstra’s bid to defeat King. “A lot of PACs, a lot of corporations and a lot of hedge fund managers and like the ‘who’s who’ of what they refer to as ‘the swamp,'” Scholten says. “We don’t take corporate PAC money, so there’s a huge difference.”
Scholten came within less than three-and-a-half percentage points of knocking King out of congress in 2018. That prompted concern among Republicans who feared King’s presence on the 2020 ballot would be a drag on other G-O-P candidates.