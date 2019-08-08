      Weather Alert

Schlader named president & CEO of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

Aug 8, 2019 @ 5:42am

MASON CITY — Rod Schlader doesn’t have to worry about having the title of interim president and chief executive officer at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center anymore.

Schlader was fully promoted to being the medical facility’s president and CEO on Wednesday. MercyOne officials in their announcement say Schlader was selected following an extensive national search and interview process. Schlader joined MercyOne North Iowa in 1989 as the Director of Regional Finance before moving to the Controller position in 1996. He’s also been the Chief Financial Officer in Mason City and the Iowa Region of Trinity Health.

Schlader has been the interim president and CEO since July of last year. He’ll officially begin his full-time duties on August 11th.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop
Five "place making" frames being placed throughout Mason City