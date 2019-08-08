Schlader named president & CEO of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
MASON CITY — Rod Schlader doesn’t have to worry about having the title of interim president and chief executive officer at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center anymore.
Schlader was fully promoted to being the medical facility’s president and CEO on Wednesday. MercyOne officials in their announcement say Schlader was selected following an extensive national search and interview process. Schlader joined MercyOne North Iowa in 1989 as the Director of Regional Finance before moving to the Controller position in 1996. He’s also been the Chief Financial Officer in Mason City and the Iowa Region of Trinity Health.
Schlader has been the interim president and CEO since July of last year. He’ll officially begin his full-time duties on August 11th.