Schickel says items being checked off of City Council’s 2021 goals and priorities list
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says the city continues to check off items that were on the “goals and priorities” list set by the city council earlier this year.
Bill Schickel says two key items are continuing work on the River City Renaissance project as well as the development of the Willow Creek area. “The River City Renaissance, we’re very pleased about how that is moving along. Obtaining grants and starting the first phase of the Riverwalk is among our goals. We have a substantial grant application out to the state on that. We expect to be hearing back soon on that.”
Blight enforcement and infill development was another priority on the council’s list, and Schickel says that includes improvements to the Southport shopping center on the city’s south side. That effort was boosted by a Rochester Minnesota company announcing this week they plan to place an indoor, climate-controlled storage facility in the former Sears store. “That is moving forward, and whenever you see investment like that, typically it stimulates other investments, so I’m excited about that.”
Schickel says the city is also starting conversations with the Iowa Department of Transportation to make improvements along State Highway 122 in the western part of town. “The city council has a priority of beautification in that area, doing some work on the medians, improving the turn lanes, improving the signalization. We’re working with the state on that as we speak.”
Schickel made his comments earlier this week on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO. You can listen back to the program tomorrow morning at 9:06 AM on KGLO, or via the audio player below.
Click here to see a full list of the council’s priorities for 2021.