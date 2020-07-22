Schickel pleased with public response to mask usage in city buildings
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says he’s been pleased with the public adhering to his order issued three weeks ago that masks be worn inside of all city-owned buildings due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the community.
Bill Schickel says he’s been happy with the way people have been complying with that order. “I also ask that people wear the masks when out in public and in private businesses when you are within six feet of another person.”
Schickel says state law does not allow him to mandate that masks be worn out in public, but he strongly encourages that practice. “Local mayors like myself do not have the authority to issue that mandate. The Attorney General has ruled that, and local county attorneys have upheld that. But we do have a mandate that you wear masks in public buildings. We’re asking people to comply with that and they’re doing a good job. We’re also asking people to wear masks in general.”
