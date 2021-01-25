Schickel: Mason City property taxes will not increase under FY 2022 budget
MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor says residents won’t see a property tax increase in the next budget year.
Bill Schickel credits economic development in the community as being part of the reason for that. “It’s going to show no property tax increase, and the reason for that is all of the economic development activity. We’ve actually seen a $29 million increase in valuation because of all the new construction, very brisk home sales, along with expansion of our industries. You’ll actually see a very slight decrease in the property tax bill from Mason City this year because of that.”
Schickel says there will be a very small increase in utilities. “About one percent. We need to do that to pay for flood mitigation and other infrastructure improvements.”
