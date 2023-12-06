Schickel happy Mason City’s crime rate down 9%

MASON CITY — Mason City’s mayor is happy with the latest statistics showing crime is down 9% in the city.

During today’s “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO, Bill Schickel credits the professionalism of the city’s Police Department as well as community involvement in helping to fight crime. “Chief Brinkley pointed out that the Police Department cannot do it on their own and not keep the community safe on their own. In his words, citizen feedback and involvement make the community co-producers of public safety with our officers. This is something the chief and the Police Department believes in and have advocated for, and we’re proud that the Police Department continues to work on that.”

