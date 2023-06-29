KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Scam phone calls happening targeting seniors eligible for new homestead property tax credit

June 29, 2023 11:59AM CDT
Share
Scam phone calls happening targeting seniors eligible for new homestead property tax credit

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve received information from the county’s Assessor’s Office about scam calls.

They say there have been reports of scam calls targeting the 65-and-older population with the hopes of getting personal information, with the caller saying they are from the Assessor’s Office and want to help them get signed up for the new homestead exemption.

The Assessor’s Office says they are not initiating calls to sign people up and they wait for homeowners to contact their office to fill out the form. The Assessor’s Office says the only personal information they use is they need birth dates.

The Sheriff’s Department says if anyone contacts you asking for things like your Social Security Number or other information that could be used to adversely affect you, hang up and call law enforcement. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Officer-involved shooting in Sheffield leaves one man dead
2

Mason City woman convicted in 1993 Waterloo murder won't be placed back on parole for at least nine months
3

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car
4

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
5

Osage man's murder trial, supression hearing delayed