Saturday State Wrestling results & finals broadcast schedule
Tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com as well as AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com
== KRIB — 3A girls regional final at Algona — Clear Lake vs. Estherville Lincoln Central — 6:45 PM
== State Wrestling Finals coverage plans:
— 3A-132 involving Jace Rhodes of Mason City will be on KGLO
— 1A-138 involving Kellen Smith of West Hancock will be on KGLO
— 2A-160 involving Nicholas Fox of Osage vs. Carl Barkema of Hampton-Dumont-CAL will be on KGLO
— 2A-220 involving Barrett Muller of Osage will be on both KGLO and KRIB
— 1A-285 involving Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville will be on both KGLO and KRIB
2A PLACEMENT MATCHES OF LOCAL WRESTLERS
2A-113
7th Place Match – Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 46-8 won by decision over Brayden Bohnsack (Union, La Porte City) 41-8 (Dec 9-4)
2A-126
3rd Place Match – Tucker Stangel (Osage) 53-3 won by decision over Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 45-7 (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match – Max Currier (Clear Lake) 28-8 won in sudden victory – 1 over Nick Koch (North Fayette Valley) 41-8 (SV-1 6-4)
2A-132
3rd Place Match – Dominik Ridout (East Marshall/GMG) 46-3 won by decision over Anders Kittelson (Osage) 31-2 (Dec 9-3)
2A-138
7th Place Match – Sir Brandon Watts (Bishop Heelan) 39-8 won by major decision over Kellen Moore (Forest City) 34-5 (MD 10-2)
2A-145
7th Place Match – Max Gast (Osage) 42-10 won by decision over Joshua Zeman (West Liberty) 36-15 (Dec 6-5)
2A-152
3rd Place Match – Zander Ernst (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 54-3 won by fall over Chase Thomas (Osage) 42-8 (Fall 5:15)
2A-195
5th Place Match – Josiah Bundt (MOC-Floyd Valley) 37-11 won by fall over Cole Jeffries (Osage) 39-15 (Fall 1:59)
1A PLACEMENT MATCHES OF LOCAL WRESTLERS
1A-113
7th Place Match – Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) 44-8 won by decision over Brayden Maeder (Southwest Valley) 38-9 (Dec 5-3)
1A-126
5th Place Match – Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville) 45-6 won by decision over Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco) 33-6 (Dec 4-2)
1A-132
7th Place Match – Charlie Veit (East Sac County) 36-8 won by major decision over Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 32-8 (MD 10-2)
1A-138
3rd Place Match – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 55-1 won in tie breaker – 1 over Stevie Barnes (Underwood) 40-4 (TB-1 4-3)
1A-145
3rd Place Match – Carson Klostermann (Alburnett) 50-4 won by decision over Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 53-3 (Dec 9-8)
1A-160
5th Place Match – Kane Zuehl (West Hancock) 51-9 won by decision over Cade Molyneux (Sigourney-Keota) 45-9 (Dec 9-6)
1A-170
5th Place Match – MaKade Bloker (North Butler-Clarksville) 36-8 won by fall over Aidan Udell (Regina, Iowa City) 35-6 (Fall 1:59)
1A-195
7th Place Match – Kolben Miller (North Butler-Clarksville) 47-5 won by decision over Carter Davis (Underwood) 41-14 (Dec 6-1)
1A-220
3rd Place Match – Mathew Francis (West Hancock) 56-1 won by major decision over Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic) 45-6 (MD 8-0)