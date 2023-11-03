KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Satellite voting stations available for Cerro Gordo County voters today, Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s election

November 3, 2023 11:04AM CDT
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County voters wishing to cast ballots for Tuesday’s general election may do so at a satellite voting location today and tomorrow.

Voters can head to the second floor Cancer Center Auditorium at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s east campus until 6:00 PM today and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday. Ballots for all precincts in Cerro Gordo County will be available at the satellite absentee voting stations.

Voter registration forms will be available for new registrations in Cerro Gordo County and changes in the registration records of people who are currently registered within the county.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is located at 1000 4th Street Southwest in Mason City.

