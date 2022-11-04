Satellite voting location open Friday, Saturday for Cerro Gordo County voters

MASON CITY — There’s a couple of different options for people in Cerro Gordo County if they want to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election this weekend.

== A satellite voting location will be set up from noon to 6:00 PM today and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s east campus in Mason City. It’s located in the 2nd floor auditorium of the Cancer Center. Ballots for all Cerro Gordo County precincts will be available at the satellite absentee voting stations. Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations and changes in the registration records of people who are currently registered within the county.

== The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s office will be open on Saturday for absentee voting as well. Voters may vote absentee at the office or return their voted absentee ballot from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Saturday. People may also vote in person today or Monday at the Auditor’s office during the regular courthouse hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

If you have any questions about the 2022 general election, you may contact the auditor’s office at 641-421-3041 or visit the county’s website cerrogordoauditor.gov. If you need to find your polling location on election day, head to the top of the front page at kglonews.com to find a polling location locator tool.