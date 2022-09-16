KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Sarah Sanders Undergoes Surgery For Thyroid Cancer

September 16, 2022 3:59PM CDT
Share
Sarah Sanders Undergoes Surgery For Thyroid Cancer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Sanders is recovering after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer.

Sanders said she underwent the surgery to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes.

She said she planned to return to the campaign trail soon.

Sanders served as former President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman until 2019.

She is running against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the solidly Republican state.

Her dad is former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City Country Club purchased by Pritchard family (AUDIO/VIDEO)
2

Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother to plead guilty
3

Humboldt man enters Alford plea in Franklin County boy's death
4

Clear Lake man charged with burglary, sexual abuse
5

Plea change hearing set for Mason City woman accused of criminal mischief