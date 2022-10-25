Sanitary sewer project to impact two Mason City streets

MASON CITY — A couple of Mason City roads will be impacted by sanitary sewer repair projects.

Effective immediately and lasting for about a week, the 1000 block of South Washington will be closed, while starting on Wednesday and lasting for about a week, the 200 block of 20th Southeast will be closed.

The closures are necessary for sanitary sewer repairs.

Additional closures will be forthcoming as the project continues. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time.