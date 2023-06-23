Sand says bill that limits auditor’s office, private school funding bill biggest concerns at town halls

MASON CITY — State Auditor Rob Sand says he’s not aware of any movement to file a lawsuit challenging a bill passed by the Iowa Legislature this year that limits the authority his office has to investigate state agencies.

“No, I don’t know that anyone would have the legal standing to file one other than us. We don’t have one pending, and it’s going to depend on when they say no and what the circumstances are,” Sand says.

The bill created a process that lets state agencies refuse to give the state auditor’s office documents and it forbids the state auditor’s office from going to court to get access to that information. Sand says any lawsuit would have to originate from his agency once they are denied information. “Presumably our office yeah, but it just depends on what the suit is and what the action is.”

Sand blasts the bill as one of the most pro-corruption bills that’s ever been passed at the statehouse. “This bill had bipartisan, nationwide opposition to it, but a small group of Republican insiders got enough people in their party to go along with it, and it’s bad for taxpayers period. It makes it so state agencies can hide documents from the auditor. Nobody thinks that’s a good idea, that’s crazy.”

Sand says people during his tour of Iowa this summer have questioned him the most about this bill as well as the bill dealing with families being able to use public money to pay for tuition at private schools. “Most people are definitely concerned about the removal of checks and balances through the auditor’s bill and how that eliminates the court’s check on our office. A lot of people are concerned too about public money going to private schools and the lack of transparency and accountability and rules when that’s happening with the new law that passed.”

Sand says with the new restrictions on his office, it’s unclear if at some point he’ll be able to look into the private company hired by the state to administer the private school tuition bill. “Whether or not we can look into Odyssey is a question that, whether or not we need to is one question, and if feel we have a need to, whether or not we’re able is a bridge we’ll cross when we come to it.”

Sand made his comments to KGLO News after a town hall stop in downtown Mason City Thursday afternoon. Sand also held town hall meetings yesterday in Algona, Garner, Forest City and Northwood.