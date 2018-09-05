San Diego hotel developer has less than two weeks to provide loan documents as part of Mason City downtown project (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Time is running out for a San Diego California developer to show full proof of the financing for the construction of a hotel that’s part of the River City Renaissance project.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Board of Directors at their meeting last month issued an ultimatum to G8 Development to provide the proof or face the fact that the City of Mason City could possibly find the developer in default of their development agreement on the project.

G8 Development’s Philip Chodur has submitted an incomplete loan agreement document to the city, showing only a front page and back page of the agreement with Byline Bank to finance the construction, but the IEDA Board wants to see the full documentation prior to their meeting on September 21st before giving final approval for the project as part of the Iowa Reinvestment Act program.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says the state wants to make sure about all the terms and conditions of the loan agreement are in the best interest of the project. “IEDA is concerned about the ability to perform, should there be any contingencies in the middle that would be impossible for the developer to meet or any other sort of issue that might be presented by those contingencies. Knowing the full document really helps them follow their due diligence and the city is also interested in that also. It’s part of the due process to make sure those programs are being carried out efficiently and have a high likelihood of coming to fruition.”

Burnett says the city is working on the proper documentation to find G8 Development is in default of their development agreement with the city if Chodur does not provide the documentation by the September 17th deadline set by the IEDA Board. “The city has development attorneys that carry out all that work, and they are taking care of the responsibilities of the city that making sure any documentation that needs to occur to make the request, to make sure Mr. Chodur is aware of the requirements, and also potentially issue that notice should that need to occur.”

Burnett made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. You can listen back to the program this Saturday morning at 9:10 AM on KGLO, or you can listen via the audio player below.