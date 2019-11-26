Salvation Army says there’s plenty of places to donate while shopping on Black Friday
MASON CITY — Heading into the busiest shopping weekend of the year, the Mason City Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to ring the bell at kettle donation sites around the area.
Captain Kenyon Sivels says they have kettles set up at several locations in Mason City and Clear Lake. “The grocery stores — both Hy-Vees, Fareway, Clear Lake Fareway, Mason City Hobby Lobby — so we have quite a few. Then after Thanksgiving, we will be ringing at Fleet Farm and Walmart both. We also will ring at HyVee in Garner. Folks in Garner or near Garner, you absolutely can be ringing as well.”
Sivels says if you have any loose change around the house you are looking to get rid of, they’ll be more than happy to take it. “If you can, as you’re ringing, or as you’re planning to do some things with your family, plan to get some cash, some coins, and then on Black Friday when you’re out shopping, throw some money in the kettle. The quarters are awesome, the dollars are awesome, the checks are awesome. No one likes pennies anymore, we want all of your pennies, because every little bit adds up.”
Sivels says it’s easy to stop in a store on Friday and then make a small contribution to the Salvation Army. “As you are out, put a buck in, put a couple of bucks in, put some coins in, put your your change from when you’re shopping in. Even a little bit makes a huge difference.”
If you want to help out by manning a kettle site, you can call 424-4031 or signup online at registertoring.com. This year’s kettle goal is $97,000.