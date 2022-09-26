KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Russian School Shooting Kills 13

September 26, 2022 8:32AM CDT
Share
Russian School Shooting Kills 13

(Izhevsk, Russia) — At least 13 people, including seven children, are dead after a mass shooting at a Russian school. Another 21 are injured. Authorities say the gunman, a former student at the school in the city of Izhevsk [[ ee-ZHEHFSK ]], entered armed with two pistols and started shooting. He later killed himself. Investigators say they’re looking into the attacker’s suspected neo-Nazi links. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said the leader is “deeply mourning” the attack.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City nail salon fined $7500 for numerous health violations
2

Mason City woman sentenced to two days in jail after pleading guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
3

Mason City man on probation for burglary spends two weeks in jail after violation
4

DCI called in to help after Northwood woman's body found in Shell Rock River
5

Mason City gymnastics club owner's sexual abuse trial getting underway