Russian Attacks On Ukraine Reported; At Least 11 Dead

January 26, 2023 11:35AM CST
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Emergency officials in Ukraine say Russia’s latest widespread barrage of drone and missile attacks has killed 11 people and wounded 11 more.

The attacks came a day after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine.

The spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service announced the casualty toll in comments to Ukrainian television.

The mayor of Kyiv said earlier that one person was killed in the capital, the city’s first attack-related death of the year.

Authorities say three other people died in a strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia province.

The attacks adhered to Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks.

