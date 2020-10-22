Rural Mason City boy, dog found safe after going missing by Mason City police officer, K-9
MASON CITY — A two-year-old boy and his dog were successfully found after they went missing on Tuesday morning southwest of Mason City.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a call shortly after 11:30 AM to the 19000 block of 220th Street where they assisted family members searching the house and buildings on the acreage.
The deputies called for the Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management drone as well as the K-9 units from the Mason City Police Department and Worth County Sheriff’s Department.
Mason City police officer Duane Kemna and K-9 Kilo were the first to arrive and tracked the missing boy along a creek and through several acres of timber about six-tenths of a mile away from the house.
He was found in the northwest corner of a neighbor’s house, sitting on a cinder block with the dog at his side. The boy had removed his wet socks, shoes and coat but did not need medical attention.