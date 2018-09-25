Rural Manly resident identified as victim of fatal grain bin accident

MANLY — The victim’s name in Monday’s fatal grain bin accident in Worth County has been released.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 1300 block of 370th Street west of Manly at about 11:30 AM for an 80-year-old man possibly trapped inside a grain bin. Emergency crews later located the man’s body once they emptied the bin.

The Sheriff’s Department identifies the victim as Norman Backhaus of rural Manly.

Assisting the Worth County Sheriff’s Department was the Manly Police Department, fire and rescue units from Manly, Kensett , Northwood and Mason City, several area farmers as well as workers from Viafield and POET.