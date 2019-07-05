Rural Garner man accused of having sex with underage girl sentenced to probation

FOREST CITY — A rural Garner man charged with sexual assault after allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a Forest City park has been given a deferred judgment and sentenced to probation.

19-year-old Zakary Schachtner was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after Forest City police say he committed a sexual act with someone under the age of 16 and was four or more years younger. Forest City police in a criminal complaint say that Schachtner admitted to having sex with the girl in a bathroom at Pammel Park back in October.

Schachtner pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors to third-degree sexual abuse.

District Judge Rustin Davenport issued the deferred judgment this week, meaning that if Schachtner completes the terms of his sentence, the record of his charge will be expunged. Davenport sentenced him to three years probation, 180 days in a residential facility, and a $1000 civil penalty.

Schachtner must also register as a sex offender.