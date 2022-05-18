      Weather Alert

Rule Change For Oscars

May 18, 2022 @ 4:29pm

The Associated Press= The Oscars are getting back to normal, eligibility-wise.

After two years of tweaking rules because of the pandemic, including allowing films to debut on a streaming service, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Oscar hopefuls will once again have to launch in movie theaters.

Qualifying films are allowed to premiere in theaters and on a streaming service, but their theatrical run must go for a minimum of seven consecutive days with at least one showing a day in one of six qualifying major metropolitan areas.

The eligibility window has also returned to the standard calendar year.

