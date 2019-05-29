Rudd man sent to prison for rest of his life on sexual abuse charges

NEW HAMPTON — A Rudd man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of sexual abuse.

A Chickasaw County jury found 57-year-old David Williams guilty of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and incest last month. He was accused of abusing a 12-to-13-year old girl while living in rural Chickasaw County in 2015 and 2016. Williams was charged with the crimes in June 2017 while living in Rudd.

District Judge Richard Stochl sentenced Williams on Tuesday, handing down a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the opportunity for parole on the first-degree abuse charge, 25 years on the third-degree sexual abuse charge, and five years in prison on the incest charge.