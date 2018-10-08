Rudd man convicted of stabbing wife with screwdriver
By KGLO News
|
Oct 8, 2018 @ 11:34 AM

RUDD — A Rudd man accused of stabbing his wife with a screwdriver has been convicted by a jury.

32-year-old Matthew Stiles was accused of violating a no-contact order on July 18th and attacking his wife, throwing her to the ground, striking her in the head, and then using a screwdriver to stab her in the back.

Stiles was originally charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault by use of a weapon, but a Floyd County jury last week found Stiles guilty of the lesser charges of trespassing and domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.

Stiles is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump tells EPA to pave the way for year round E15 sales, Iowa ethanol advocates pleased Albert Lea woman accused of letting son stay in Mason City where known sex offender was living Mason City man heading back to prison after violating probation Audit finds issues in county clerk offices due to their small size Combination of factors has deer on the move, motorists warned Flooding not a big problem for fish