Rudd man convicted of stabbing wife with screwdriver

RUDD — A Rudd man accused of stabbing his wife with a screwdriver has been convicted by a jury.

32-year-old Matthew Stiles was accused of violating a no-contact order on July 18th and attacking his wife, throwing her to the ground, striking her in the head, and then using a screwdriver to stab her in the back.

Stiles was originally charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault by use of a weapon, but a Floyd County jury last week found Stiles guilty of the lesser charges of trespassing and domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.

Stiles is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29th.