Rudd man accused of stabbing wife with screwdriver pleads not guilty
By KGLO News
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 11:51 AM

RUDD — A Rudd man has pleaded not guilty after being accused of stabbing his wife with a screwdriver.

Authorities say 32-year-old Matthew Stiles violated a no-contact order on July 18th and attacked his wife, throwing her to the ground, striking her in the head, and then using the screwdriver to stab her in the back.

Stiles was charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault with the intent to inflict serious injury on another. If convicted of both charges, Stiles could face up to 12 years in prison

. Stiles’ arraignment hearing was scheduled to be held on August 6th, but online court records show he filed a written plea of not guilty back on Friday. No trial date has been set.

