Round 2 of winter weather to impact area tonight through Tuesday night
By KGLO News
|
Jan 21, 2019 @ 11:53 AM

This post was updated at 12:00 Noon on Monday — for updated weather statements, click here or on the red banner at the top of this website

MASON CITY — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for most of our listening area, with a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Floyd and Mitchell counties from tonight through Tuesday night. An overview of the storm can be seen here, otherwise below are the weather statements from the National Weather Service:

 

 

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
1038 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...A Wintry Mix of Precipitation Tonight Into Tuesday Night...

.A complex storm will bring a mixture of light freezing drizzle,
light freezing rain, snow, and wind to the state. Over portions of
southern Iowa, even just rain may occur part of Tuesday. The
heaviest snow along with a glaze of ice is expected over northern
Iowa while over the southern Iowa a mixture of snow and ice is
anticipated. Hazardous travel is expected over much of the state
starting later tonight into Tuesday night.

Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-
Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Boone-Story-Marshall-Dallas-
Polk-Madison-Warren-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-
Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood,
Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake,
Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville,
Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly,
Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center,
Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Boone,
Ames, Marshalltown, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Winterset,
Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Corning, Creston, Osceola,
Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, and Leon
1038 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
  up to 6 inches north of Highway 20; 3-5 inches along and south
  of Highway 20 to around Highway 30 with around 2 inches along
  Interstate 80. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest, central, and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
  hazardous conditions could impact travel starting later tonight
  into Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

=======================
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service La Crosse WI
323 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...Snow Returns For Tuesday...Several Inches Likely...

.A winter storm will bring another round of snow to the region
from late tonight through Tuesday night. The bulk of the snow will
fall from mid Tuesday morning into the later evening hours.
Periods of freezing precipitation are possible mostly south of
Interstate 90 overnight into Tuesday morning, with an additional
threat into the evening for parts of far northeast Iowa and
southwest Wisconsin.

Snow accumulations near 6 inches are currently expected, but
locally higher amounts are possible. Where the heavier snowbands
set up, and how much falls, is still not certain. There is some
potential for higher amounts. Trace icing possible.

Roads will become snow covered as the day wears on Tuesday, with
slippery to hazardous conditions expected for the evening commute.
Plan now for these travel impacts.


Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Dodge-Olmsted-
Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,
New Hampton, Oelwein, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin,
Preston, and Caledonia
323 AM CST Mon Jan 21 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Wintry mix possible. Total snow accumulations near
  6 inches. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.
