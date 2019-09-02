Roof fire at Fort Dodge prison under control
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A fire on the roof of a prison in Fort Dodge is under control.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says the fire was reported about 2 p.m. Friday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.
Officials believe the fire started on the roof of a prison housing unit where contractors were making repairs.
The Corrections Department says all prison staff, contractors and inmates are accounted for.
The Fort Dodge facility is a medium security prison designed to hold a maximum of 1,400 inmates, overseen by a staff of about 260 people.