Roof fire at Fort Dodge prison under control

Sep 1, 2019 @ 7:52pm

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A fire on the roof of a prison in Fort Dodge is under control.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the fire was reported about 2 p.m. Friday at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

Officials believe the fire started on the roof of a prison housing unit where contractors were making repairs.

The Corrections Department says all prison staff, contractors and inmates are accounted for.

The Fort Dodge facility is a medium security prison designed to hold a maximum of 1,400 inmates, overseen by a staff of about 260 people.

