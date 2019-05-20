Rollover accident near Clear Lake lands man in jail

CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man is in jail after a rollover accident just outside of Clear Lake late Sunday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover with injuries just after 10:00 PM at the intersection of 255th Street and Jonquil Avenue. After investigating, deputies say 26-year-old Luis Rodriguez of Worthington Minnesota had intentionally drove head-on into an oncoming vehicle. Both drivers swerved to avoid a collision, with Rodriguez losing control of his vehicle, rolling into the north ditch before the vehicle came to rest on its top.

Rodriguez was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and was charged with OWI-second offense, reckless driving and failure to maintain control. He’s being held on a total of $2000 bond.