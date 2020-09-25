      Weather Alert

Rockwell man accused of holding man at gunpoint, high speed chase gets deferred judgment, probation

Sep 25, 2020 @ 10:58am

MASON CITY — It’s a deferred judgment and probation for a Rockwell man accused of holding a man at gunpoint and leading authorities on a high speed chase.

Mason City police were called to the 700 block of South Van Buren shortly after midnight on October 19th of last year after a woman reported her husband was being held at gunpoint, with officers seeing a vehicle speed away on arrival. A pursuit went from 6th Southwest to South Monroe, eastbound on 15th Southwest and south on US Highway 65. The chase continued south of Mason City until the suspect vehicle had a mechanical issue near Owl Avenue.

26-year-old Tanner Breiner was arrested and charged with assault while displaying a weapon, eluding, three counts of failing to obey a traffic control device, open container, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of a plea agreement, Breiner pleaded guilty to eluding causing injury, a Class D felony. District Judge Adam Sauer issued the deferred judgment during a sentencing hearing earlier this week, placing Breiner on three years probation. 

